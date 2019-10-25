Kim Kardashian Admits Family Is in ‘Big Fight’ Over North Wearing Makeup

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest child, 6-year-old daughter North, has been known to rock a few statement makeup looks in her day, but according to Kardashian, West is no longer a fan of his daughter’s application experimentation. Kardashian opened up about the situation while speaking to E! News at Ulta Beauty, explaining that’s causing a “big discussion” in the West home.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” she said. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued, “I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

West discussed his daughter’s appearance in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, crediting his newfound Christian faith as the reason he will no longer let North wear crop tops.

“I don’t think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was two-years-old,” he said, via E! News. “I think and feel differently now, now that I’m Christian, now that I’m founder of a $3 billion dollar organization and married for five years.”

Something West also feels differently about now is the way his wife dresses, with a recent scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians showing the rapper’s unenthusiastic response to Kardashian’s outfit for the Met Gala this year.

“The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that,” he said. “And I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West added, prompting Kardashian to point out that her husband helped her to create her current persona.

“You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff,” she said. “And just because you’re on a journey, and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

