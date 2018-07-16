Kim Kardashian Addresses Backlash for Wearing Braids

Kim Kardashian recently faced a fresh round of backlash when she wore cornrows to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June, and the mom of three spoke out about the moment during an appearance at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 14.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids,” the makeup mogul said, via PEOPLE. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends.”

After the MTV Awards, Kardashian said that her 4-year-old daughter North asked her to get braids with her so that they would have the same hairstyle.

“I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her,” Kardashian told Bustle after the event. “So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair.”

“In no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids,” she added. “If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”

On Saturday, Kardashian shared that she doesn’t see anything wrong with wearing braids “if it comes from a place of love.”

“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures,” she said. “I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay. Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, the it is okay.”

In the midst of the backlash, many fans noted that Fulani braids, which Kardashian has worn multiple times, originated in Africa and therefore should not be worn by Kardashian.

While she said after the awards that she “didn’t see backlash,” she did note at BeautyCon that seeing hateful comments online isn’t always easy.

“What’s crazy is you can be having the best day, you can be posting the best pictures of yourself or whatever makes you happy, have one million positive comments and you’ll see one negative comment and it’ll ruin your day,” she said. “But I really honestly it doesn’t really affect me anymore because I try to look at the positive side of things.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin