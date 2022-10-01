Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion: Peek Inside

Kim Kardashian bought a new home last month, and it is a sight to behold. The reality star has managed to upgrade after her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, as she paid $70.4 million for her new home. Photos of the mansion have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Kardashian's new house reportedly belonged to model and actress Cindy Crawford. It is located in the Encina Bluffs neighborhood of Malibu, California rather than Kardashian's previously familiar home in Calabasas. She and Ye sold their previous home at the time of their divorce, and Ye reportedly got $23 million for his partial ownership.

Crawford reportedly lives next door to Kardashian's new home, having invested heavily in the neighborhood. When it first hit the market this house was listed for $99 million, so Kardashian got a relatively good deal on it. It's a two-story Mediterranean-style house with a total living space of 7,450 square feet and a 3.2-acre footprint.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the house is lavish and stylish, nor that it has all the finest luxury amenities available. Still, seeing it for yourself can be especially exciting. Keep scrolling for a photo tour of Kardashian's new home.