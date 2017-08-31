Of Course Kim Kardashian’s 4th Of July Photos Have Festive Popsicles In Them

Kim Kardashian was feeling patriotic for the 4th of July this year and chose to post a sexy snap that shows her wearing a festive outfit while eating a popsicle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded the photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The picture appeared to be a throwback image from her photo shoot with Rolling Stone magazine. In the steamy shot, the 36-year-old mother of two is wearing a low-cut tank bodysuit that features a stars and stripes design and perfectly flaunts her busty build. She paired the outfit with a patriotic red, white, and blue star necklace. Kim playfully tugged on her hair while holding a popsicle up to her mouth.

Up Next: Meet Kim Kardashian's Lookalike Melissa Molinaro, Creator Of Power Booty

When the Selfish author isn't posting sexy snaps on social media, she has been busy spending time with her family. In fact, Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West have been looking into having another child via a surrogate.

"After having [19-month-old son Saint], Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous - and she was okay with that. She was content with two," a source close to the celebrity couple told People magazine.

During both of her pregnancies, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb. In doing so, it prevents the placenta from easily detaching at the time of birth.

More: Photos Emerge Of Kim Kardashian During Grueling Training

Despite the issues, "Fade" rapper Kanye West wanted to have more kids right after his wife gave birth to Saint.

"But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids," the source said. "He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him."

Kim, who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter North, needed some serious convincing by Kanye before having another child.

"Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again," a Kardashian family insider said. "But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family."

Kanye and Kim have now reportedly "found the perfect surrogate" to carry their child.

"If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled," the source said. "But they still have a long road trip."

As for the social media starlet's relationship with her Grammy-winning husband, they are reportedly in a healthy place at the moment.

"Things have been good for the past few months, and she started agreeing with him [about having another child," the source said.