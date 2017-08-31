Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run Has Tons of Official Swag Already

While Kid Rock hasn't officially confirmed that he will be running for the United States Senate despite the filing deadline coming up in just over a week, he has released some senatorial merchandise to support his potential run.

The singer used Twitter to share a link to merchandise including a baseball hat ($15,99), t-shirt ($24.99), bumper sticker ($4.99) and yard sign ($15.99), which all feature the slogan "Kid Rock for US Senate" along with a mini-flag.

On Monday, he shared what appears to be his political agenda.

"I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all," the photo read.

Billboard reports that Rock has been denying rumors that the purported run is a way for him to promote new music.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DelphiAnalytica