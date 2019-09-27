Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Leaves Second Comment This Week on Her Instagram Photo

Tristan Thompson is creeping back into ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram comments, leaving yet another flirty message for the mother of his child Thursday after deleting one earlier this week. Kardashian may have dumped the NBA player after she caught him cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods after working to rebuild their relationship following his infidelities while she was pregnant, but it hasn’t stopped him from calling her a “beautiful diamond” on her new snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 26, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Sharing a blurry, sun-streaked photo of part of her face, the Good American founder wrote alongside two cloud emojis, “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson must have appreciated the artsy photo, commenting, “The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

His comment, which remains on Kardashian’s page, quickly attracted the attention of fans telling the athlete to knock it off after repeatedly disrespecting the mother of his child.

“A diamond you didn’t know how to take care of!” one wrote. “You kept dragging it [through] the mud when you had it…shame.”

“You’re so embarrassing,” another told him, as one direct commenter instructed, “Dude. She ain’t interested.”

Thompson made headlines earlier this week when on Kardashian’s Anna Nicole Smith-inspired photoshoot, he commented, “Perfection,” before quickly deleting it.

Kardashian is far from appreciative when it comes to these shows of affection, she revealed on an August episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she claimed Thompson tried to kiss her as she allowed him to visit with their daughter.

“And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” she recounted on the episode. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

“Then, this morning, he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,’” she continued, adding that she was not interested in reconnecting in the slightest.

“I just want him to know, ‘I’m inviting you because you’re True’s dad and I do believe you should be there.’ And I think that’s the best choice for True, that’s really it,” she explained. “I don’t want him to take it the wrong way. ‘Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark