Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Extremely Upset’ With Tristan Thompson for Lack of Involvement With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly unhappy with the amount of time ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is devoting to their 11-month-old daughter True. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian is getting “extremely upset” with the NBA star because he is not putting in the effort to stay part of True’s life.

As the publication points out, Kardashian is allegedly sympathetic to the 28-year-old’s schedule with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but has concerns that Thompson is over it all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloe understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” the source said. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

View this post on Instagram Great Morning!!!! 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 8, 2019 at 8:33am PST

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February after the NBA star was reportedly caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s now former best friend Jordyn Woods. The fallout from the breakup included Woods sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story, prompting a bitter response from Kardashian on Twitter.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be honest about your story,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter before adding that Woods was the reason her family broke up.

Kardashian has since walked back those statements and indicated that Thompson is the one to be blamed for the breakup, not Woods.

Thompson has been seen hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez and lounging with women at a pool party in Miami in past weeks, leaving it to play out in public for Kardashian. In response, Kardashian is reportedly living “like a single mother” while also attempting to find ways to keep Thompson in his daughter’s life. She has also lashed out at critics, posting a general rebuttal on Instagram to those commenting on her breakup.

“‘Your perception of me is a reflection of you.’ Be aware of your words,” Kardashian wrote on the caption of a selfie, “What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say.”

Despite public criticism of the breakup and Thompson’s actions, Us Weekly notes that Kardashian wouldn’t take True away from her father “as long as he’s a good father.” It remains to be seen if the situation will remain like this going forward, especially with this latest report.