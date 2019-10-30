Khloe Kardashian Unrecognizable With Brunette Hair in New Photos Alongside Sisters Kim and Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian is returning to her roots — literally! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her followers doing a double take as she brought her hair back to its natural brunette alongside sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in a promo for their new KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection collaboration. Kardashian may have been teasing a “feminine, sexy and strong” scent, but fans couldn’t help but praise her for the darker look.

Beyond excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x ME! Creating the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection with Kim and Kourtney was so inspiring. I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it. pic.twitter.com/JkRMYuZl43 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2019

“You look so stunning as a brunette!” one Twitter user responded. “I think you’re stunning as a blonde, but wow its like the brunette compliments you so well”

Another added, “So khloe you just gonna stunt on us with that brown hair?!?! You look amazing and beautiful! Love it.”

Khloe looks way different! Didn’t recognize her! — Hey_there😍 (@julialuvsangel) October 29, 2019

OKURRRR KHLO W THE BROWN HAIR!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6QtkDGC6b0 — your fav (@_trevonwoodbury) October 29, 2019

Kardashian certainly has been rocking the lighter locks for a while now, but first came to the screen with a more natural brunette look. Her hair isn’t the only thing that’s experiencing a blast from the past either. In Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she accused mom Kris Jenner of lying about setting up a paparazzi encounter between herself and ex-husband Lamar Odom in the days first following their split in 2015.

“The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning,” Kardashian confessed in Sunday’s show. “I don’t think my mom realizes the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm’s way.”

Jenner, on the other hand, denied any involvement, saying, “It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe’s classes and it caused a big commotion. Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened.”

