Khloe Kardashian Tweets Another Hint She’s Having a Boy

Khloe Kardashian isn’t doing much to quell rumors that she’s having a boy next month, as she tweeted a string of baby blue heart emojis with no context on Saturday evening.

The tweet was not missed by fans, who jumped right into the replies asking if it was a hint. Kardashian has been tight-lipped about the name and gender of her forthcoming firstborn, and her followers are dying for a clue.

Some even wondered if the tweet was a subtle way of saying that Kardashian has unexpectedly given birth. The 33-year-old reality star has been traveling overseas in Japan with her sisters, and some wondered whether the stress of movement could have triggered early labor.

Fans are connecting the blue heart emoji tweet to another blue-themed post over the weekend. Kardashian put some photos of herself on Instagram, showing her in a long baby blue dress with matching sneakers. The model even painted her nails the same shade to match, causing plenty of speculation about her baby’s gender.

However, fans cross-referenced the baby blue with another post from just a few hours earlier. It showed Kardashian posing in a pink fur coat, pink skirt and a white blouse. Once again, her nails were painted pink to match. She put two shots of this outfit on Instagram as well as a candid on her Story, showing her glowing in an ice cream shop.

The mixed messages and cryptic tweets have many fans giving up the guessing game, assuming that Kardashian is intentionally trying to throw them off the scent.

“I will laugh if she’s having a girl and everyone just thinks she’s having a boy,” tweeted one user.

“Does this mean it’s gonna be a boy!!!!?!?!?!? Or are you just loving blue rn,” wrote another.

Kardashian has been away in Japan for one last girls’ trip with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, before she is plunged into full time motherhood. Many have criticized her for flying overseas so late in her pregnancy, but the reality star has remained secretive about most aspects of her plans for giving birth.

In the beginning of January, Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. At that point, her pregnancy had only been confirmed for about two weeks, and fans were dying for some news. She confirmed that she will give birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. She said that her sisters and her mother will be there as well.

As far as the in-depth look at the pregnancy process which fans crave, Kardashian promised it would come in a couple of months on th family’s reality show.

“It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about because everyone — they get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing,” Kardashian said at the time.

“It’s really kind of great to have that,” Kimmel mused. “Most people set up their phone and tape it, but you had, like, a full crew.”