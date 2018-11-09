Khloe Kardashian and True Stay With Rob and Dream as California Wildfires Approach Neighborhood

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True are staying with her brother Rob and his daughter Dream as the California Wildfires approach her neighborhood.

According to ET, the 34-year-old Kardashian sister let fans know that she was safe after many began wondering where she was in all the chaos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” she tweeted on Thursday night.

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ //t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

She later tweeted that she was having trouble sleeping because she was “too nervous with these fires.”

Many of her fans tried to offer her comforting words, with one tweeting back, “Prayers for you and your family. It’s one thing to watch on tv I can’t imagine how terrifying to be in it. Stay safe.”

Same. I’ve literally baked 2 dozen cupcakes already. I bake when I can’t sleep. My co-workers will hopefully eat them. Praying for you and your family. 🙏🏾 — Carlina (@cookwithcarlina) November 9, 2018

A few hours later, Kardashian tweeted that she heard reports that “The flames have jumped the 101,” and that she needed “an evacuation update.”

Again, a number of her followers attempted to offer help, with one sending her a screen shot of a map that outlined the evacuated areas around her.

Can you imagine? You sleepin safe & sound in your home and in the middle of night they knock your door and ask you to evacuate your house? This is devastating! I can’t even imagine what people are going through 😔 I just hope everyone is safe (also the animals there) #WoolseyFire — KhloeKardashianFans.com (@khloefandotcom) November 9, 2018

Sadly, many California residents have lost their homes to the raging fires, with writer/director Scott Derrickson recently revealing that he and his family lost their home.

Office alum Rainn Wilson also shared that he had evacuated as well.

“My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you),” he tweeted out. “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.”

Firefighters and first responders are working around the clock, but there is currently no word on when the fires may cease.