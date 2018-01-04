Khloe Kardashian Says She and Tristan Thompson ‘Not in Any Rush’ to Get Married

During Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom-to-be discussed a number of topics, including baby names, maternity wear and whether or not her sister Kylie Jenner is, in fact, pregnant.

While she didn’t confirm Jenner’s pregnancy, Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the reality personality told DeGeneres that the two aren’t in any rush to get married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re not in any rush for that,” Kardashian explained, adding, “As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before.”

“So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are,” she continued.

The 33-year-old was likely referring to her marriage to Lamar Odom, which lasted from 2009 to 2016, although the pair separated before their union was officially dissolved. They also wed after knowing each other for just 30 days, which is clearly not her plan with Thompson, whom she has been dating since late 2016.

Thompson also has previous parenting experience, as he has a 1-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“[He’s] such a good dad,” she said. “He’s so great just during pregnancy and he makes me more excited too. I’m excited.”

The reality personality joked that her man is also experiencing cravings as well.

“He has more cravings than I do,” she said. “They say that men take on sympathy cravings in pregnancy, and I swear he’s milking it for all he can. Mainly Jamaican food — he’s Jamaican — but it’s just an excuse, but he loves chocolate chip cookies and, like, bundles of them.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian