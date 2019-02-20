Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Attended Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Months Before Cheating Allegations

As the reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods spread, many are looking back on Woods’ 21st birthday, which Kardashian and Thompson attended.

Woods celebrated her momentous birthday on Sept. 21 with a massive party spanning a whole day. The model rented out all of Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California, and held a luncheon, a dinner, a bowling party and finally a Miami-style bash to mark her adulthood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson, 27 and Kardashian, 34 walked into the event holding hands. As far as anyone knew at the time, the co-parents were a happy couple, having worked through Thomson’s previous cheating scandals. According to a report by Us Weekly, they were only at Woods’ party for part of the night, but it was clear that they were friendly with her.

Attendees saw Kardashian and Thompson playing air hockey together with Kourtney Kardashian, who spent most of the night with them. Later, she posted a video from the backseat of a car, with Kardashian and Thompson in the front seat.

“Third wheel life,” she captioned the clip. In it, Thompson put on a rare display of PDA, singing: “living my best life with this woman” as he stared into Kardashian’s eyes. He grabbed the back of her head and licked her nose.

That same month, Woods even spoke to reporters from Us Weekly about Kardashian and Thompson. The social media influencer endorsed their rocky relationship, saying that she hoped it would work out for them.

“I think they just have fun together,” she said. “I feel like they have great chemistry, so that works out well.”

Woods is close with the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, and is best friends with Kylie Jenner. That made it even more surprising when reports began to surface that she had been seen “all over” Tristan Thompson at a party on Sunday night. As first reported by TMZ and The Hollywood Unlocked, Woods showed up in the early hours of the morning at Thompson’s house, and guests were asked to hand over their phones until they left.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” an eye-witness told InTouch. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Woods and Kardashian have yet to issue official responses to the story, but sources say that it has officially brought an end to the relationship between Kardashian and Thompson.