What Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Reportedly Want Her to Do About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s friends are reportedly encouraging her to confront boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal head on.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians new mom, 33, gave birth to baby True Thompson on April 12, just days after video evidence of her NBA player boyfriend allegedly cheating on her with Lani Blair surfaced. A source close to Kardashian told HollywoodLife that the rough patch has left the new mom “all over the place,” and that her friends are encouraging her to go straight to the source for answers.

“Khloe’s friends are urging her to get in contact with Lani [Blair] and get the story from her, they feel like she should do more than just take Tristan’s word for it. But, Khloe’s not ready for that, she doesn’t want to deal with the negativity right now. She’s desperately trying to stay happy and positive and just focus on her baby girl,” the inside source said.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member and her NBA boyfriend welcomed True into the world on April 12, just days after news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third. Thompson has since been accused of cheating with five different women.

Though both new parents have remained mum on the cheating scandal, a number of sources have given conflicting reports regarding the state of their relationship, with one source initially reporting that Kardashian was simply overjoyed to be a mom. A recent report, however, said that Thompson is getting the cold shoulder from Kardashian.

“Unfortunately for True, Tristan is unsure as to his future with Khloé,” the insider said. “He’s offered to spend his off days with Khloé and the baby and she said no. He’s offered to pay for two nannies and another assistant to help Khloé with the baby while he’s in the playoffs but she’s declined. He’s really trying to be as active and present as he can but Khloé tells him she’s got all the help she needs from her family.”

For now, Kardashian is reportedly living in Thompson’s home on Lake Erie while Thompson stays at a downtown apartment, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with True and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson.