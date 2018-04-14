Cardi B Offers Khloe Kardashian Advice on Handling Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

With Khloe Kardashian in the middle of a huge cheating scandal involving her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, stars from across the entertainment world are giving their two cents on how she should handle the situation.

The latest celeb to share advice is rapper and mother-to-be Cardi B, who offered the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality some advice while on BigBoy’s YouTube show on Friday.

“Just do what your heart feel like doing, just do what your heart feels like is right,” B said. “At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors and they relationships is perfect,” she said. “You don’t know what type of things are happening in their relationship.”

She herself was the victim of cheating by fiancé Offset, but decided not to break up with him.

“I don’t have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player,” B said in an interview with Cosmopolitan back in February.. “But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why … I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”

Thompson was caught on camera following a mystery woman back to her hotel on April 7, just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter. Photos and videos have shown Thompson with four other women since then, all while Kardashian was pregnant.

While the rest of the family is reportedly trying to get revenge by “firing” Thompson from KUWTK, Kardashian has reportedly already forgiven the NBA player.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

“She loves this baby so much, and this baby is one half Tristan, and she loves Tristan,” the source continued. “All is forgiven, all is right with the world. For this precise moment, anyway. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring. But right now? It’s nothing but peace and love and joy. And if anyone has a problem with her and Tristan and their baby all being happy together? Honestly, she just does not care at all.”