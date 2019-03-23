Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Tristan Thompson Breakup With Lengthy ‘Letting Go’ Essay

After Khloe Kardashian called it quits with Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson last month, after it was discovered he cheated with her little sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, the reality TV star admits the breakup was for the best.

In a lengthy essay penned by the 34-year-old on Friday from a 2016 repost, Kardashian detailed how “letting go” of those not ready to give love is a message everyone in broken relationships can relate to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Good American co-founder and Revenge Body host began her post with a quote from parenting activist and author, Deborah Reber that read, “Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.”

Jumping off her point and reiterating the 2016 Instagram message, Kardashian added how “letting go with love takes great strength.”

“We have to learn to stop taking on people’s problems as if they are our own. Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back,” she began. “Sadly, You can only express your opinion on a situation. You can’t want their life more than they do. This is in fact their life to figure out on their own and in their own time.”

Kardashian admits that she believes in timing and that “timing is everything.”

“You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues,” she wrote. “Possibly to the point of no return. People say time heals all wounds… I say time heals wounds, but scars are left to remind you what you have been through and what you survived.”

Kardashian added how it was time for herself and others to “stop shattering your own heart by trying to make a relationship (friend, family, partner) work that clearly isn’t meant to work.”

“We have to stop trying to repaint people’s colors. We have to learn to believe the love we AREN’T given,” she wrote. “You can’t love someone into loving you. (God I wish it were that easy) You can’t force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can’t force someone to be the person you need them to be. Even if it’s for their own good!!

“Sometimes the person you want most is the person you’re best without. [anguished emojis] You have to understand… some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be. Damn… It took me so many years to understand that.”

Kardashian went on to tell followers how they mustn’t lose themselves over trying to fix what’s meant to be broken.

“God always has a plan even if we can’t understand it (or don’t want to understand it),” she wrote. “Even in the darkest of places… Our Lord sees His vision. We might not understand it at the moment but I promise you, your future will always bring understanding [and] clarity of why things didn’t work out.”

The newly single mother and entrepreneur went on to add how one should not “put [their] happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you.”

Kardashian concluded her message exactly like her original 2016 post, writing, “a girl once told me… Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces.”

In 2016, Kardashian admitted she shared the lengthy caption essay “because I’m speaking from the heart.”

“I know it gets lengthy but I feel the message is important to get across for ME,” she wrote at the time via her Twitter. “I don’t write these about anyone per say but they are feelings or thoughts that I’ve had before and I want to try and explain to people that it does get better and we will always rise above the ashes.”

The controversial breakup will reportedly play out during the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, set to premiere Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images