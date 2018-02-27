Khloe Kardashian Traveled to Japan Eight Months Pregnant and People Are Not Happy

Khloe Kardashian is in Tokyo for one last girls’ trip with her sisters before motherhood begins, despite the fact that she’s eight months pregnant.

The 33-year-old reality star is on vacation in Japan with sisters Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 38, but many fans online criticized her for travelling so late in her pregnancy. Kardashian is in her third trimester, and is rapidly approaching the point where travel, especially air travel, becomes hazardous.

On Feb. 6, she posted an update on Instagram confirming she was 29 weeks along at the time. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, air travel is generally forbidden after 36 weeks.

Many fans felt that Khloe Kardashian was simply cutting it too close.

“Why would you risk travel during a pregnancy??” asked one Facebook user.

“She’s 8 months and flying that far? Not too smart,” added another.

Kardashian has posted about her travels mainly through her Instagram story, providing little room for negative comments or criticisms.

However, the Internet always finds a way, and people are talking about the trip wherever they can.

“I was on house arrest (bed rest) when I was pregnant, couldn’t even go downstairs,” noted one person on Twitter.

“cant believe doctors would let her travel to far being this far along,” wrote another. “i would never take that chance cant believe she did considering its her first kid. best of luck hope nothing goes wrong over there.”

Many fans had similar gripes about her older sister, Kim. They felt that the reality star shouldn’t be jetting off for a vacation with a six-week-old infant and two other children at home. As usual, the sisters chose not to engage the detractors.

As Kardashian‘s due date draws nearer, she’s been sharing more and more details about her high-profile pregnancy. The reality star will officially announce the sex of her child on this Sunday’s finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Many reports have already surfaced that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby boy, but fans want to hear it directly from the source.

In addition, Kardashian revealed on Sunday that she’ll follow her sisters’ advice and eat her placenta after giving birth. The afterbirth will be condensed into pill form, and Kardashian can’t wait to reap the health benefits.