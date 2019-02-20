Khloe Kardashian Spotted for the First Time Since Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian was spotted out and about for the first time since her reported breakup with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has stayed relatively quiet on social media since news broke Tuesday that the couple officially separated after Thompson was caught cheating with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — at a private house party on Sunday.

In new photos posted by Cosmopolitan, Kardashian was seen looking “relatively chill” as she hopped off a car and arrived at Kanye West’s office in Calabasas, shortly after the scandal broke on Feb. 19.

The Good American creator was seen smiling, which is a good sign as some time after that she was seemingly confirming reports of the new cheating scandal when she commented on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram.

The publication reported Tuesday that Thompson and Woods were spotted at a party at Thompson’s house, with the Cleveland Cavaliers player telling all guests to put their phones away or leave before the model’s arrival.

TMZ also reported that Kardashian ended things with the NBA star for good after finding out what had happened, with sources telling the outlet that he and Woods were seen making out and were “all over each other” at the party.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been mostly silent on the subject, though sources recently told PEOPLE that the family is “beyond angry and disgusted” with the 21-year-old.

A second insider told E! News, that the “whole family is writing Jordyn off,” even her best friend Kylie.

The report also said that Jenner was “in denial for days” and “very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Woods and Jenner have been close friends for almost 10 years, since the pair met in middle school. Woods resides in Jenner’s guest house and is frequently featured in her social media. The model also has close ties to Khloé, as she modeled for the reality star’s clothing line, Good American.

The E! News source said that Khloé was in “disbelief” of Woods’ betrayal.

“Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” the source said. “She can’t believe it.”

The latest scandal comes nearly a year after videos of Thompson cheating on Kardashian first surfaced in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

The couple was last seen together in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, when they were spotted dining together after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.