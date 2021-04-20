Khloe Kardashian Slams Commenter Who Calls Her 'Insecure' in Bodysuit Photo

✖

Khloé Kardashian isn't letting negative comments keep her down. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, clapped back at someone who called her insecure in the wake of her bikini photo controversy. Posing in a blue catsuit while celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday this weekend, Khloé indicated she was channeling "Avatar" realness with her single-word caption.

While many of the comments were positive, one person wrote alongside a crying emoji, 'If insecurity was a person," prompting a response from Khloé. "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror," she wrote. "Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting."

Two weeks ago, Khloé had to address the ongoing allegations that she significantly edits her social media photos when an unedited photo of the reality personality wearing a bathing suit was posted to social media without her consent. The Kardashian legal team began making threats to ensure the photo was taken down, with Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, telling Page Six, "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

Khloé then shared her feelings on social media while posting a video of her body from multiple angles that she claimed was unedited. "It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me," she wrote on Instagram. "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is. But I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

Khloé has been open on this season of KUWTK about how the scrutiny of living in the public eye has been weighing on her. "My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life," she said. "Actually, I don't want to hear this anymore." She continued that while she had always been very candid with her life, it was no longer "healthy for [her] spirit" to continue.