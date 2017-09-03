Khloé Kardashian Sizzles in Heatwave With Revealing Leather Skirt

Khloé Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a leather skirt amidst the sweltering California heat wave, and will absolutely have you seeing double.

This heat wave in LA is 🔥 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen wearing a curve-hugging, black leather shirt with a black t-shirt that features an image of a vampire mouth with blood dripping from the fangs.

Additionally, the photo is edited so that Kardashian appears doubled up in a manner that makes its look like she’s walking next to herself.

Aside from posting “heat wave” photos, Kardashian has been having a great summer. She was recently seen with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson looking at houses together, sparking rumors that the two could be getting ready to move in together.

While TMZ snapped photographs of the two, reports surfaced that they were just looking for a place for Tristan to rent through September.

Thompson reportedly wanted to stay close to to the city so that he and Kardashian wouldn’t have as far to drive when they go into Hollywood. He was said to be looking at places in the Hollywood Hills or the Valley.

The reality star, who lives in Justin Bieber’s old house in Calabasas, is about an hours drive away from the city. Additionally, her beau’s rent budget was reportedly around $60,000 a month.

While they may not be moving in together yet, this could potentially foreshadow a step in that direction.