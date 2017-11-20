Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Her Belly in New Pic Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Khloé Kardashian is just messing with fans now, showing off a sliver of stomach amid pregnancy rumors in a new Instagram photo.

I think I only say yes to interviews so I can get a good picture with the good lighting 📸 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:28am PST

The 33-year-old covers the midsection of her revealing black corset top with an oversized sweater in the photo she posted Monday, captioning the pic, “I think I only say yes to interviews so I can get a good picture with the good lighting.”

Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with her first child along with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fans thought that the Revenge Body host’s ample bust and angelic glow hinted at her possibly pregnancy.

“Preggo boobs and that pregnancy glow!!” one person commented.

Others noted the strategic cardigan placement.

“Covering that belly, ayyyyy,” one said.

Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Sister Kim Kardashian has been open about the fact that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

Neither of the possibly pregnant sisters have come out and confirmed their pregnancies, but many fans think that they will reveal the truth on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.