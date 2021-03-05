Khloe Kardashian Shares Topless Photo and Scott Disick Leaves Playful Comment

✖

Khloe Kardashian has been posting some steamy photos lately as she reps her company Good American, and Scott Disick is here for it! The two have always had a playful relationship, but when it comes down to it, it's apparent they have each other's backs when need be, and fans love seeing the support. After Kardashian shared a topless photo of herself, Disick jumped right in the comment section along with many others to be her hype man.

In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a pair of baggy jeans with nude-colored heels, but she showed off her toned physique as fans could see her abs as she posed topless. Her caption let her fans know that new merchandise would be dropping, but with a photo like that, the mom-of-one dropped jaws. "Wow [fire emoji] Disick said.

Fans immediately jumped into the comment section to share their thoughts on his comment that he left. Some think Disick and Kardashian would be a great couple, while others find it weird that he seems so close to Kardashian since he was with her sister Kourtney Kardashian — who he shares three children with — for nearly a decade. It's apparent that Kardashian and Disick are just really good friends and love and support each other as family.

Lately, Kourtney has been making headlines after she went public with her relationship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The two have been close friends for years and living down the street from one another has only grown their connection since their kids are friends, but it wasn't until the last few months that fans started questioning if they were more.

Over the summer, fans thought that Kourney and Disick were getting back together since the two were hanging out so much. While they do a great job co-parenting, they started posting a lot of photos together and spending a lot of time together, making their fans think they were getting back together. However, now that Kourtney is with Barker, Scott has also been seeing Amelia Hamlin and started seeing her around the same time.

It's still unknown if Kourtney and Scott will ever get back together but their family is revealing how they feel and fans will get to see it on their upcoming and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the teasers that have been released, her sisters have speculated whether they will or not, even saying that if Disick were to fully move on and take that next step with someone else, Kourtney would not be fond of that.