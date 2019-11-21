Khloe Kardashian Shares Tender ‘Besties’ Photo of Daughter True With Niece Chicago

Khloé Kardashian and sister Kim’s little girls are growing up as best friends already! After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family welcomed Kim’s daughter Chicago West in January 2018 and Kardashian’s baby True Thompson just a few months later in April, the two cousins have been growing up thick as thieves, as evidenced by a new photo the Revenge Body creator shared to Instagram Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 20, 2019 at 6:47am PST

Beside a photo of the two little girls hugging, Kardashian wrote, “Besties” alongside arrow and heart emojis, with True’s dad Tristan Thompson added three heart emojis of his own in the comments.

KUWTK fans will likely get to see even more of Kardashian and True soon on the mother-daughter spinoff teased on Sunday’s episode of the E! reality show, tentatively called Khloé and True Take the World. The show was only mentioned briefly in a meeting with mom Kris Jenner and producers, during which the Good American founder said production was helping her “finalize the show that I’m developing.”

Also revealed was a snippet of producers saying they wanted to make the first episode five to seven minutes long, getting it up online “as soon as possible,” making it appear to be debuting initially as adigital exclusive, possibly on YouTube.

The series was teased at showing life both at Kardashian’s house as well as “seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets.”

True’s father’s role in things has yet to be revealed, although a source told PEOPLE last week he’s still trying to pursue his ex romantically, despite his past infidelities that led to their split in Febraury.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” they added. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

