Khloe Kardashian Shares How She Stays Fit While Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian isn’t slowing down at the gym despite being pregnant.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared her pregnancy fitness routine with fans on Snapchat Sunday, showing she’s not taking any days off from her fitness routine even for the holidays.

The 33-year-old rocked a baggy black Nike hoodie with a flannel shirt tied around her waist while getting her sweat on, starting first with the step machine and graduating to toning moves with weights and resistance bands as the workout went on.

The Revenge Body star acknowledged the holiday during her workout with festive Snapchat filters, and told fans she was happy to be able to show off her body on Snapchat after months hiding her pregnant figure.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again…but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” she promised fans.

She also addressed the “Baby on the Way” Snapchat filter the social media app designed her after she announced she was expecting.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here. It’s so cute,” she said. “Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Kardashian announced that she and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together Wednesday with a black and white Instagram of their hands clasped together on her belly.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Although Kardashian was sporting a sizable diamond ring on her left hand, the couple’s rep has denied they already tied the knot.

