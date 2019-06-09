Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photos of ‘BFF Cousins’ True and Dream

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t be happier that her and brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughters are growing up so close to one another.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared sweet photos of her 1-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, being hugged and kissed by Rob’s 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“BFF Cousins,” Kardashian captioned the aww-worthy post, which inspired tons of loving comments from friends and family.

“This is EVERYTHING,” mom Kris Jenner wrote, as friend and model Winnie Harlow added, “Whole life made in one photo.”

Both Kardashian siblings have been raising their children while trying to negotiate co-parenting with their exes, neither of whom split with their significant others on good terms.

The Good American designer admitted on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks, last month that parenting with Thompson after a number of cheating scandals caused the end of their relationship was indeed very hard.

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian admitted. “For me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw.”

“So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the reality star added. “I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna have been trying to make their relationship less combative for the sake of their daughter, the model told Entertainment Tonight last month.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she said. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

