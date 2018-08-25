Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Kim and Kourtney’s Feud

Khloé Kardashian is taking a cryptic approach to commenting on the growing feud between her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The sisters have been displaying animosity towards one another for a few weeks now as Kim and Kourtney were seen getting into an explosive fight during the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Just because you did something wrong in the past doesn’t mean you can’t advocate against it now. It doesn’t make you a hypocrite, you grew,” Khloé wrote on an Instagram Story post, adding, “Don’t let people invalidate your current mindset… Growth. A concept. Embrace it.”

She then posted a second ambiguous Story about embracing your inner beauty, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“Kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world. no matter what you look like…”

While it is not specific what the messages were about, the post comes a day after the Revenge Body host clapped back at trolls for saying she was “embedding materialism” into her baby daughter True Thompson after she posted a photo of her daughter next to a teddy bear from the front seat of a toy Bentley.

She also recently responded to a hater who called her a “hypocrite” for staying with boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal exploded in the media just days before True’s birth.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength.”

The posts could also be related to the escalating feud between Kim and Kourtney, who have been throwing shade at one another on camera and on social media ever since a fight they had, which aired during the first episode of the latest season of KUWTK over a scheduling conflict Kourtney had for their annual family Christmas card.

Kim called Kourtney “the least interesting to look at” during the fight, which led to Kourtney leaving the house where the family was filming.

Kourtney called out her critics when the episode aired, “I taught [Kim Kardashian] how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

But on Thursday, she seemingly dissed the KKW Beauty creator once more when she reposted a fan rap battle track that referenced the fight.

