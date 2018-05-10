Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Mentally I Am Strong’ in Snapchat Return, But No Mention of Tristan Thompson

New mom Khloé Kardashian is back on Snapchat after a month away from the social media platform, but despite fans’ curiosity, she didn’t address the cheating allegations against beau Tristan Thompson.

Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality opened up Thursday about her post-baby body and her desire to get back in the gym as she posed in a yellow tank top with a filter that added a flower behind her ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Straight off, she talked about losing weight: “Today is the first day that I have been allowed to work out again by my trainer,” she said, adding that she was “exhausted” after the time in the gym.

“It feels so good to sweat again,” Kardashian said. “I feel like I am evolving and doing something impressive with my body.”

The Revenge Body host also opened up about how she’s handling motherhood overall, saying, “Mentally I am strong, but physically it’s not the same. My body is not doing what my mind tells it to do, that’s the struggle.”

The Good American designer added that she has been working out between baby daughter True’s feedings, which sometimes is impossible when the 1-month-old decides to wake up before she’s supposed to.

“True is a month old today so it’s a big day for us,” said Kardashian. “So I am going to document me trying to get my body back.”

She then signed off with “I love you guys” and thanked her fans for support.

Also Thursday, she shared to her website KhloeWithAK.com: “Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.”

What she didn’t address is Thompson’s alleged affairs with at least five women while she was pregnant with their daughter. News broke of the infidelities just prior to Kardashian giving birth on April 12, but both Thompson and Kardashian have kept quiet about the status of their relationship.

From photos of the two out and about on a movie date and at the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s game recently, however, it’s safe to say the new parents are still together.

Photo credit: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian