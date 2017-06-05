Khloe Kardashian Unveils Strange Story About Rob Kardashian And A Kim Lookalike

Khloe Kardashian’s bizarre story about Rob Kardashian having sex with a Kim Kardashian lookalike was easily one of the most awkward moments on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Rob Kardashian, who was rumored to be dating Bad Girls club star Meghan James, came to visit Khloe at her house. She was laying in bed suffering from menstrual cramps and a fever. Things got off to a weird start right out of the gate when Khloe invited Rob ot lay in bed with her and he tried to spoon with his 32-year-old sister.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rob then touched the back of his hand to Khloe’s forehead to feel her temperature before trying to stroke her face, according to ET. Out of the blue, Khloe then asks her younger brother a strange question.

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian’s Nose Looks Very Different In These Two Pictures

“Do you remember when you f**ked the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?” Khloe said.

Rob laughed and tried to change the subject. To make the interaction even more uncomfortable for viewers, Rob then spoke about another girl that he once had sex with at Khloe’s house that, as he put it, “period-ed” all over her bed.

The Revenge Body host said that she could “kind of” recall the situation. Khloe then concluded her chat with Rob by asking the weirdest question of the conversation: “Why didn’t you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?”

More: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Holding Joint On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

After the episode aired on E! on Sunday, viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the awkward exchange between Rob and Khloe. Check out some of the Twitter responses below:

WAIT!! Rob did WHAT with a Kim K lookalike??? EWWWW! 🤢 That is so creepy Rob! #KUWTK — Monique (@MaraliGrace) June 5, 2017

Wait rob kardashian had sexual relations with someone who won a Kim kardashian look alike contest………. — hannah zook (@HZook) June 5, 2017

Rob’s issues are deep. He slept with a girl that won a Kim Kardashian look alike contest. Weird. — Daughter of Vivian (@taynement) June 5, 2017

Khloe Kardashian complaining that Rob had sex with a girl who won a Kim lookalike contest and not a KHLOE lookalike contest is very on-brand — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) June 5, 2017

Khloe and Rob Kardashian’s relationship makes me so uncomfortable — Pikliz (@sansfeathers) June 5, 2017

Later in the episode, Khloe wanted Rob to feel the pain that she was experiencing with menstrual cramps. She made him wore a fancy electric muscle simulator so he could understand what she was going through.