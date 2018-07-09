Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Stopped Nursing True After 3 Months

Khloe Kardashian offered up some personal information to her fans over the weekend about motherhood.

When asked if she would be using a breast pump on her first day back at work, the Revenge Body host told a fan on Twitter that she stopped nursing her infant daughter, True Thompson, after three months.

“I had to stop breast feeding,” Kardashian wrote. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly.”

In response to her revelation, fans offered up different tips to try and help with nursing. Kardashian responded saying she had tried everything.

“Ugh it wasn’t that easy for me. I tried every trick in the book- water, special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I had a lactation specialist and everything.”

She also admitted she was even more upset by the situation when her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, told her breastfeeding was easy when she was nursing her three kids.

“It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breast feed,” Kardashian wrote. “My experience was very different.”

Thompson was born on April 12 at a hospital outside of Cleveland, Ohio, where her father Tristan Thompson plays professional basketball for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kardashian was the last of the three Kardashian sisters to have a child. Now that she’s a mother, she hinted at possibly having two more just like Kim and Kourtney on Saturday.

“So I don’t get what’s happening here — after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter?” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, complimenting her two sisters. “You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kid rule.”

Days before that post, Kardashian said her boyfriend Tristan wants more children in the future.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she said. “He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

In other Kardashian news, the 33-year-old found herself on the receiving end of some online trolling when a Twitter user claimed young Thompson was “not cute at all.”

She promptly responded with, “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”