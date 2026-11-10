Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Personal Life Update Following ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Departure

Weeks after her departure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul shared a personal life update.

In her latest Instagram post, the MomTok star revealed that she has remained single and celibate during the 10 “loneliest months of life,” which had shocked her.

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“But progress I guess,” she wrote over a video of her dancing.

Paul then wrote in the post’s caption, “If you’re familiar with how I am, you know it’s the opposite of what I would have normally done. (I hate to admit) However this year has been filled with many learning lessons and let’s add this one to the list: how to be okay with being alone.”

During Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5, Paul revealed she cheated on her former fiancé, Doug Mason, with ex Dakota Mortensen after her stint on The Bachelorette.

Mason received the final rose in Paul’s season, which was pulled after TMZ released the video of her and Mortensen’s 2023 domestic violence incident.

In episode one of Season 5, Paul said that she communicated with Mortensen throughout her time on The Bachelorette.

“Obviously, we’re texting,” she told other Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Jessi Draper.

Paul then shared that Mortensen asked her repeatedly when she was coming home during their chats. “I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over.”

Seemingly putting all the pieces together, Neely said, “You sleep with Dakota.”

“Yes,” Paul answered. She was still engaged to Mason.

However, she then said, “I don’t like the word cheating.”

Shortly after speaking to the co-stars, Paul broke things off with Mason. Instead of getting back together with Mortensen, she started seeing another ex, Ben Lambert.

However, that romance didn’t last, with Paul confirming in September that she and Lambert ended things for good. She also said her ex “deserved so much better” than her.

Paul is currently in a custody battle with Mortensen and her ex-husband, Tate Paul. She shares son Ever with Mortensen and daughter Indy and son Ocean with Tate.