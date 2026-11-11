Meghan Markle’s Father Re-Arrested After Allegedly Tampering With Ankle Monitor

Meghan Markle’s father is once again facing legal woes after he was re-arrested for allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor.

According to PEOPLE, Thomas Markle Sr. was taken into custody at Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida, for cutting off his ankle monitor in the early hours of Nov. 10. The tracking device was placed on him after his initial arrest for possession of child pornography on Nov. 6.

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Although he didn’t enter a plea during his Nov. 6 Tampa court appearance, the Duchess of Sussex’s father was released on his own recognizance on the condition that he wears the ankle monitor when he returned to the Maravida Senior Living care facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Less than a week later, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli revealed on X that Thomas Sr. tampered with the monitor at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 10. He was re-arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail at 6:11 p.m. that same day.

In his post, Essayli stated that he requested the court revoke Thomas Sr.’s release and detain him pending trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay S. Griffin has since revoked Markle’s pretrial release, stating in her order that he had been “tampering with and removing his ankle monitor.

She further stated that his “housing situation” had become “untenable.”

“I found that the defendant violated the conditions of his pretrial release and that, based on the lack of suitable housing, no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community and the defendant’s appearance in court,” the judge also reported.

Thomas Sr.’s initial arrest occurred just days after Thomas Jr. told The Sun that he discovered “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in his father’s home in the Philippines over the summer.

In a previous statement, Essayli confirmed that Thomas Sr. was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, which included photos depicting himself with minor girls.

Essayli also stated that Thomas Sr. was accused of keeping “sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls” in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented for nearly 20 years.

From the units, FBI special agents seized approximately 78 items, which included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Prior to his first arrest, Thomas Sr. denied the allegations, referring to them as “bull—-.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.