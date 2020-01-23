Khloe Kardashian Reveals Freckles in New Filtered Photo

Khloe Kardashian tried out a new look on instagram this weekend, and fans were all for it. The reality star used a filter to show what she might look like with freckles, and the effect looked impressively real. Some fans thought the look suited Kardashian.

Kardashian looked pensively into the camera for a selfie that showed just half of her face. From her cheek bone to her nose, a smattering of light brown freckles appeared, and if you didn’t know any better you might think they were real.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian captioned the photo with heart emojis. She wore a scarf around her forehead, her light hair jutting down over her ears. She also held her hand to her mouth as if in thought, revealing some long, intricately patterned fingernails.

View this post on Instagram ♡ Freckle Filter ♡ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:59pm PST

Fans showered Kardashian with praise for the post, filling the comment section with hearts in all different shapes, sizes and colors.

“LITERALLY PERFECT AN INSPIRATION,” one person wrote.

“We love that, you LOOK SO DAMN GOOODD,” added another.

“So in love with this filter!” a third person wrote.

The new filter is called Face Freckles, and was made by Instagram user Blagovest Dimitrov, according to a review by Wow Filters. It has been lauded as a simple idea carried out with extremely good execution, and so far fans are loving this latest addition in Instagram.

It may be a welcome distraction for Kardashian, who is coming off of a rough year in her personal life. Earlier this month, Kardashian filled her Instagram with inspirational material in the hopes of making 2020 better than 2019.

“2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that,” she wrote in one post on her Instagram Stories.

“Dear self, you’re ready for 2020,” read another. “It’s going to be your year. You’re going to succeed in anything you set your mind to. Let’s do this.”

For anyone who may not have been keeping up, Kardashian kicked of 2019 with an explosive cheating scandal in February, which put an end to her already tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter. If that weren’t enough, Thompson was allegedly spotted with family friend Jordyn Woods, which presented an even more heartbreaking situation for the whole Kardashian brood.

Kardashian spent much of 2020 adjusting to life as a single mother and processing the backlash to her breakup. From the sound of it, she is now ready to move on into a bright new phase in her life.