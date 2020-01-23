Khloe Kardashian Reveals Booty ‘View’ of Sister Kourtney While Working Out

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reveal her booty “view” of big sister Kourtney, while the pair were working out with one another. In a post on her Instagram Stories thread, Kardashian shared a Boomerang clip of Kourtney from behind, while the mother-of-three was doing some weighted squats. The 40-year-old reality TV star was wearing a colorful top and a pair of dark-colored tights, which certainly found themselves to be eye-catching to followers.

Kardashian recently shared some workout photos of herself as well, taking to Instagram earlier this month to show off a few selfies while in the gym, captioning the post, “In my zone.”

The two sisters are globally famous for their family reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and, in 2019, Kourtney sat down with PAPER Magazine to open up about what it was like in the early days of the show.

“I just didn’t really think about it,” she recalled. “I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever. It got green lit straight away.”

In addition to her career as a reality TV icon, Kourtney also runs Poosh, a daily living online magazine that offers insight, health advice, and tips and tricks for modern women as they navigate and balance their working lives, home lives, and social lives,.

“You have one life, so I want to have the best. I want to have the best sponge, the best broom. Things in my house that you wouldn’t even think about,” she said, referring to the notion that there are so many household items that are multi-use, if one just challenges themselves to see the potential.”

“I definitely like to put things on the site that I have tried and our team has tried,” Kourtney also clarified, being sure to note that she and her fellow Poosh-ers do not write on topics that they know nothing about. “We’re very specific about what we’re recommending.”

She went on to explain her passion for Poosh by saying, “I feel like I’m constantly asked, ‘How do you do this? What’s that salad you guys are eating on your show?’ It’s nice to share it with people and have that space to do so.”

