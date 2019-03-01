Khloe Kardashian Relies on Gym ‘Therapy’ Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is working on her fitness amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Keeping With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to update fans on getting some “therapy” in the form of exercise as she continues to deal with her breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, after he was caught cheating with model Jordyn Woods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian, who has refrained from officially commenting on the scandal so far, seems to also be focusing on family. She also shared a series of photos of daughter True Thompson having some quality time with her cousin Dream — whom Rob Kardashian shares with Blac Chyna — including some shots where they sweetly hug, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The new photos were posted on the same day that Kardashian was seen seemingly referencing the breakup in a new promo for the new season of the family’s E! reality series.

Without naming names, the clip talks about “unreal” betrayals and Kardashian discusses her trust issues.

“Your one stupid weekend just demolished a relationship,” Kardashian says in the clip.

It’s been about 10 days since news broke that Kardashian and Thompson broke up after he was spotted making out and getting cozy with Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

“Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan and Khloé are co-parenting a child together. She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

While Kardashian has reportedly been struggling since the breakup, sources say Thompson has remained unfazed.

“Tristan barely seemed to feel bad the first time he was caught cheating and nothing has changed this time around,” explained the source, adding that the basketball player isn’t “a manipulative person.”

The Revenge Body host previously addressed her followers Wednesday when she thanked them for their encouraging words amid the drama.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!” She wrote. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

The family and Woods have not commented publicly on the scandal, though the social media star is expected to break her silence on Friday when she makes an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” a source told PEOPLE of the family’s response to Woods’ attempts at apologizing in person before her TV appearance. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry; or tries” to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”