Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Report of Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods Hookup

Khloé Kardashian is backing up reports she split with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her with little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After Hollywood Unlocked broke news Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, had sent the father of her child packing when she learned that Thompson had been spotted making out with Woods at his house party Sunday, fans were in a frenzy trying to pick apart what parts of the story were true.

But when Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee took to Instagram to describe what he had seen first hand at the party, Kardashian seemed to give the report her seal of accuracy, liking the post and commenting several emojis denoting her approval of what was being said before quickly deleting it.

Kardashian’s best friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also weighed in on the post, with Haqq commenting, “STRONG FACTS” and Pippen writing, “Amen!!!!”

Thompson himself also addressed the reports on Twitter, writing, “FAKE NEWS” on Twitter before quickly deleting the statement.

Jenner has yet to comment on her best friend’s role in the family drama, but a message Woods posted on Twitter Sunday seems to make reference to the situation, with the 21-year-old model writing, “I could love you and still cut you [the f—] off.”

I could love you and still cut you tf off. — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) February 17, 2019

This isn’t the first time Thompson has been unfaithful to the mother of his 1-year-old daughter. Just before baby True was born in 2018, news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend a number of times over the previous nine months.

Despite Thompson’s betrayal, Kardashian decided to try and make things work with the father of her child, as a source close to the Good American designer told PEOPLE a month after she gave birth.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” an insider said. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” they continued. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

That doesn’t mean things have been all good between the couple, who has been spotted together less and less over the last few months. On Valentine’s Day, Thompson gave his then-girlfriend a large display of roses, but Kardashian’s cryptic quotes she shared to Instagram told a different story.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” she shared on Instagram that same day, adding in another post, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

