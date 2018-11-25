Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kendall Jenner Booing Tristan Thompson at Cleveland Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian is addressing those pesky rumors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to clear up some chatter after her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, was seen playfully booing Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, while attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Look at my baby heckler,” Kardashian tweeted in response to Jenner’s booing. “I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDdintWork.”

Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork //t.co/u4vvNblQV4 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

Kardashian’s comment prompted a Twitter user to ask her why she was seemingly joking about the situation, particularly since the most recent episodes of Keeping Up have intensely documented Thompson’s cheating scandal, as well as the resulting tension with Kardashian’s family members.

“I’m confused by @khloekardashian’s tweets. One minute she’s calling TT out, then she’s defending being in his life, then she’s laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel!” the fan wrote.

Kardashian swiftly responded.

“What he did was f—ed up and disgusting,” she replied, referring to Thompson. “What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man…So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?”

What he did was fucked up and disgusting. What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 25, 2018

This marks the second time in the last week that Kardashian has gone to bat for both Thompson and her famous family. After Kardashian traveled to Cleveland for Thanksgiving, there was speculation she’d had a falling out with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Y’all are reaching now,” she wrote. “I’ve spent the last 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

Despite her most recent defense of Thompson, however, Kardashian has admitted that watching the last few episodes of Keeping Up — which detail the aftermath of the cheating drama — has been incredibly difficult for her.