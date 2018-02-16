Khloe Kardashian Dishes on Her Sex Life With Tristan Thompson While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has opened up to fans about the ups and downs of pregnancy lately, and now the mom-to-be is dishing on how things are going in the bedroom.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, took to her app Friday to share intimate stories about what it’s like to have sex while carrying a baby.

“In the beginning, sex was the same,” Khloe revealed as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too.”

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she admitted.”Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

The Revenge Body star also gave advice during her app’s “Love & Lust Week” about how long you should wait before having sex with someone you just met.

“I don’t think there’s a timeline,” she said. “But I also believe you set the tone for your relationship early on. If you really are into someone, then there’s no rush for sex — I would wait a little bit.”

“If you want a long-lasting relationship, I don’t think waiting a few dates is going to hurt anything,” she continued. “But, if you know that this is more of a passion type of thing, then what are you waiting for? [Laugh out loud]! Just remember you have to be honest with the person you’re with, so you’re on the same page.”

Recently, Kardashian revealed why she kept her pregnancy under wraps during the first months of her pregnancy.

“Honestly, at first it’s not safe to say anything and the doctor was like, ‘I would just want to wait, for you.’ So I was listening to doctor’s orders,” she said.

“And then people just become so obsessed,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘Trust me, you guys are all going to know eventually — I’m just waiting until it’s the right time.”

The right time ended up being in December.

She admits, “But it feels good to announce and now be in tight clothes and feel like it doesn’t matter anymore.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also shared her workout routines, keeping a rigorous gym schedule despite being in the last stretch of her pregnancy.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” she tweeted alongside an article about the benefits of working out while expecting. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”