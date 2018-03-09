Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Celebrates International Women’s Day: ‘Love Yourself First’

Khloé Kardashian is giving it up for the ladies this International Women’s Day.

In honor of the day honoring women’s achievements and fight for equality, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb took to her website and app to celebrate everything she loves about being a woman and honor “all the strong, sexy and brilliant women” in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love being a woman because I can do it all and still look sexy,” said the 33-year-old expectant mother Thursday. “I want women everywhere to know: It’s okay to love yourself first.”

“I embrace my womanhood by: multitasking, toning my body at every shape and size, knowing how to do it all…taking care of the household, my man and career,” she continued.

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also posted tributes to the women in their life Thursday, as did mom Kris Jenner.

In about a month, the Revenge Body host will have another special lady in her life, as she is currently about eight months pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson‘s first daughter.

Khloé was totally “convinced” she was having a boy, but couldn’t be more wrong, she revealed on Sunday’s finale episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

So when sister Kylie called her to let her in on the sex of the baby, the mom-to-be was pretty surprised, and even a little disappointed.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Khloé said, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she says in a confessional.

But she soon warmed up to the news, especially after bearing witness to Thompson’s adorable reaction.

“He’ll be like, ‘How’s my princess doing? I just want to check on my two girls,’ ” she said of the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player. “He’s so cute about everything. I still feel so bad [about] how I felt [when I found out], but that’s just how I felt. I’m getting more excited.”

“My life will never be the same in the best way,” she added. “I’ve kind of been waiting for this for so long, and now it’s finally happening. I’m so excited to see what the next six months are going to bring.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian