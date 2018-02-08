Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Once Considered Surrogacy

Khloé Kardashian can’t stop gushing about her pregnancy as she quickly approaches her due date. The reality TV maven told Ross King for ITV’s Lorraine that she’s particularly happy to be pregnant because so many told her it wasn’t going to happen — in fact, she even considered surrogacy.

“I mean, I thought about surrogacy at one point but then it just didn’t cross my mind,” the 33-year-old said. “And then when I got pregnant, I was just so surprised….When you hear all of these things about yourself, you just start believing them and I was just in shock I think as much as everybody else.”

If Kardashian would have gone through with her initial plan to look into surrogacy, she wouldn’t be the first of her sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their daughter Chicago West with the help of a gestational carrier in January.

Kardashian won’t even be the second sister to welcome a baby; sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott announced the arrival of their daughter Stormi Webster last week.

Soon it will be Kardashian’s turn to become a mom — and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I think it puts so many things into perspective and I mean, people say once you have a baby, your life just begins and you’re going to realize everything you were doing is nonsense. But honestly, I’m so happy that this is happening in my life right now. They always say when you’re ready you’ll have a [baby], I feel so ready. What else can I even do? I’m ready. So, I feel like the timing really is perfect. I mean, it’s just going to be so exciting everything that’s about to happen,” she said.

Kardashian said despite mom Kris Jenner‘s attempts to stuff her full of donuts during her pregnancy, she’s trying to stay active and healthy.

“I give into cravings if I have them. Like if I want a doughnut, I’ll have a doughnut. I’m not super crazy,” she said. “My mom brought me like eight boxes of Krispy Kremes and got mad I didn’t eat all of them. But I think that’s crazy. But I definitely will eat sweets if I want and give into that but I really believe in working out and staying healthy. Every pound I put on I gotta take back off.”

Kardashian also opened up about her estranged relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she hasn’t spoken in months.

“Will having a child affect anything between you and Caitlyn?” host Ross King asked the 33-year-old reality TV personality.

“I don’t think it affects anything with Caitlyn,” Kardashian replied. “Things are just as they are.”

The Kardashian family has publicly shaded Caitlyn after she slated their mom Kris in her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was not supportive of her transition and that the mom was not honest about how much she knew about Caitlyn’s desire.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”