Khloe Kardashian Uses Niece Dream to Dodge a Shot of Rumored Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian could be hiding her baby bump with a baby in the family’s latest Christmas photo.

In the picture for day 19 of Kim Kardashian’s “25 Days of Christmas” photo series, during which the family is revealing their holiday card piece by piece, Khloe sits next to her sisters with niece Dream strategically placed on her lap.

As she holds Rob Kardashian’s one-year-old daughter, any sight of a baby bump is perfectly covered.

DAY 19 pic.twitter.com/jcBhM3lV9y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2017

Interestingly, while Dream and a few of her cousin’s are present in the photo, Rob is absent, as are Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While Khloe’s pose raises questions about her reported bun in the oven, fans flooded the comments section of Kim’s tweet wondering why Kylie hasn’t appeared in any of the family’s 19 photos so far.

I need that Kylie bump nowwww🙏🏼 — Lyn (@MrsLynetteSilva) December 19, 2017

Many wonder is Kylie — and maybe Khloe — will reveal her growing baby bump on day 25 of the prolonged Christmas card reveal.

Ummm is Kylie going to reveal her baby bump on day 25? Asking for a friend — 𝒥. (@jxreyez) December 19, 2017

patiently waiting for day 25 because yall KNOW something big is going to be announced. — Allison (@allisonmh2) December 19, 2017

Some fans are still clinging to the Christmas card reveal theory, but Khloe may have debunked her rumored participation in the announcement. On day 13, the photo showed her body head-on in the background, but showed no signs of a baby on board.

Others are simply waiting for confirmation of the sisters’ reported pregnancies, begging them to reveal the news during last week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality series won’t return until January, but fans are holding out hope the first episode after the break will feature some big baby news.