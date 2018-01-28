Khloe Kardashian Tweets Baby Is Kicking More Than Ever

Khloe Kardashian is sharing more details about her pregnancy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted Saturday her joy at feeling her baby kicking and moving around.

“I have felt them before but now it’s way more frequent and stronger,” she replied to a fan asking if it was the first time she’s felt her baby kick.

The Good American designer responded to another fan’s well wishes, and revealed that she’ll hit “7 months on Tuesday.”

“Woooo woooooo,” she wrote.

The reality star has opened up about her pregnancy, ever since she announced it via her Instagram in early January, including discoveries about her changing body.

While she’s remained fit throughout her pregnancy, she revealed Thursday that she’s gotten cellulite on her legs — but was happy not to have any stretch marks.

Earlier Thursday, Kardashian posted a message on her website, telling her fans that she sometimes gives in to pregnancy cravings. She also cannot wait to get back to her pre-baby workout routine.

“Of course I have cravings and I give in to them!” Kardashian wrote on her site, reports PEOPLE. “But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don’t eat like that. But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Kardashian wrote about being excited to work off her pregnancy pounds after her baby is born.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” Kardashian shared. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is due in March.