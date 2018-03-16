Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Most Surprising Thing About Her Pregnancy

Khloé Kardashian has been incredibly lucky during her first pregnancy!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member dished on her pregnancy in a new video, saying it’s been complication-free and hasn’t kept her from hitting it hard at the gym.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What surprises me most about pregnancy is, I think everyone says how hard pregnancy can be, and I think pregnancy has its ups and downs, but I’ve been very blessed that mine has been pretty much, like, it’s been very healthy and I still have a lot of energy and I like to work out,” the 33-year-old said in a video for Good American’s new maternity line Good Mama. “I’m very blessed that mine’s been a very active pregnancy.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Revenge Body host confirmed the news in December and also opened up about getting pregnancy advice from her famous family.

“The iconic mamas that I look up to are really all in my family. I think my sisters and my mom, my mom having six kids still blows my mind, like, you’re crazy, but you’re amazing,” she explained. “I’m lucky to have so many sisters who are mommies and I just have so many friends and family who have been mommies before myself and honestly, I love getting advice from everybody.”

The mom-to-be announced earlier this month on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she and Thompson were expecting a little girl.

Thursday, Kardashian revealed how she was feeling about bringing her baby home just a few weeks before giving birth.

“Been decorating the baby nursery all day!” she wrote. “We are so close! Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday.”

Kardashian has been clear she plans to deliver her baby in Cleveland, where Thompson lives, but a recent reported health scare may have her looking into a west coast birth.

“Word is, she suffered some pregnancy complications and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles,” an insider told OK! Magazine Wednesday. “Everyone was worried she’d need an emergency C-section.”

The source did not reveal what type of complications the 33-year-old mom-to-be was having, but apparently she thought it could have been linked to her recent trip to Japan with her sisters.

Although she was already eight months along, the Kardashian decided to fly overseas, insisting her doctor approved the entire thing. “I wouldn’t put my baby at risk,” she said at the time. But after experiencing some complications, she may have worried that the vacation and extensive travel messed with her body.

“Khloe took all the necessary precautions with her trip, but now of course she’s wondering if it contributed to an unnecessary scare,” the insider shared.

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian