Lamar Odom on Ex Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy: ‘It Couldn’t Have Happened to a Better Person’

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian’s marriage might not have ended on the best terms, but the former NBA player has nothing but nice things to say about his ex.

Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first baby with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, which Odom, 38, said was great news for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member in a preview for Monday’s episode of Access.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” he said.

“I was really happy for her,” he continued. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”

Odom added that he’s sure the baby, when it comes, will be living a life of luxury.

“That’s gonna be one spoiled a— baby,” he joked.

Despite the friendly feelings towards his ex, Odom said he’s been hurt by some of the Revenge Body hosts’ recent comments about their past relationship.

During an episode of the E! show last year, Kardashian revealed she had only “fake-tried” to have children with Odom.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she said.

“When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she continued. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Odom said despite the initial pain of learning that, he understood where she was coming from.

“That was hurtful, but I was going through some things at the time, so I didn’t really take it too personally,” he explained.

While he and Kardashian no longer speak, Odom said he most misses Rob Kardashian from his time with the KarJenner family.

“I miss him a lot to this day,” Odom said, adding that he hasn’t spoken “to him at all” recently.

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart amid his cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, and in October 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Kardashian rushed to his side at the hospital, where he spent four days in a coma near death, calling off their divorce proceedings temporarily. Odom attended rehab after the incident, and the two finalized their split in December 2016.

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/ NBCU Photo Bank / Getty