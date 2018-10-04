Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic ‘Brutally Broken’ Message for Fans

Khloé Kardashian is once again grappling with her emotions while posting cryptic thoughts to social media.

The 34-year-old mom shared a quote to her Instagram Story Wednesday night about being “brutally broken.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel,” the quote read.

The quote came a night after she posted a late-night update to her Story mentioning how much sleep she’s lost as of late, followed by a post about the importance of mental health.

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking,” she posted Tuesday. Then: “You can go to the gym, drink your water, take your vitamins. But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

And the night before that, she posted yet another message about finding her own happiness.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with,” the quote read.

The string of obscure messages come on the heels of a report that Kardashian is planning on moving back to Cleveland, Ohio with 6-month-old daughter True Thompson and boyfriend Tristan Thompson while the NBA season begins again. She and Thompson have been living in Los Angeles while rebuilding their relationship following a cheating scandal that surfaced days before Kardashian gave birth to their first child.

In recent weeks, new cheating rumors have surfaced following published photos of Thompson with other women in late-night settings. It’s unclear if Kardashian’s recent posts to social media have to do with her relationship.

While Kardashian has remained largely mum on the photos and videos that surfaced of Thompson being unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy, she did appear to address the scandal in a trailer for upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” Kardashian can be heard saying. Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian is furious about the situation, telling the camera that she “hates” Thompson, adding “Sorry not sorry.”

Kardashian’s family has since seemingly made amends with Thompson, with Kim even re-following him on Instagram after blocking him when the drama went down.