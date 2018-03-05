Khloe Kardashian Chills out With Her ‘Panda’

Khloé Kardashian is getting in some quality sister time before welcoming her baby girl to the world.

The 33-year-old pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member recently returned from a trip to Japan with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, which was meant to be a “babymoon” before the 8-month pregnant celeb gives birth.

The trio has been posting a number of gorgeous pictures from what looks like a fabulous vacation, and this weekend was no different.

Khloé and Kourtney both posted the same photo from their getaway Friday, showing them outside of a bamboo forest while dressed to kill.

Kourtney is channeling some ’70s vibes with a matching denim skirt set and knee-high black boots, while Khloé outfitted her baby bump in a pink skirt and matching fur coat paired with a white blouse and matching sneakers.

“Bamboo Forest with my [panda],” the Good American designer captioned the photo.

“Babymoon,” Kourtney captioned her version of the photo.

While Kardashian superfans were theorizing Khloé’s blue outfit during her trip was a hint she was having a boy, it turns out any clues she might have been dropping were in her pink clothes.

Khloé was pretty surprised herself when she found out she was having a girl, which was documented on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Khloé said upon learning the news, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

But now that she’s had time to think about things, the Revenge Body host is celebrating how close her baby girl will be with her cousins — Stormi Webster, who was born in February to mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott and Chicago West, who was born to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West via a surrogate in January.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé tweeted Sunday evening. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian