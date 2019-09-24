Khloe Kardashian Poses Fully Nude on Sister Kourtney’s Lifestyle Site

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her fit figure for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle website Poosh, posing totally nude in a tasteful photo shared by the website’s social media account Tuesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks every bit the sultry siren in the photo, where she clutches a bed sheet to herself.

“Get connected to your feelings with Khloé’s slow jams playlist,” the website teased, asking for fans to share their ideas for upcoming playlists.

“Khloe’s workout playlist PLEASE!!!!!” one awestruck fan responded, clearly taking note of the Good American founder’s toned muscles.

Another added, “Omg I love her so much,” while one heartfelt fan wrote, “Love her beauty..strong beautiful women. May the lord continue giving you the strength to continue being you.”

Kardashian has been on fire on Instagram recently, even drawing the attention of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson with an Anna Nicole Smith-inspired photoshoot earlier this week.

The NBA player, dumped by Kardashian in February after he was caught cheating on her for a second time, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods, wrote “perfection” along with a heart-eye emoji before quickly deleting the thirsty comment.

Kardashian appears to have moved on, even if Thompson hasn’t.

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” Kardashian said in a recent appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

She added, “I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

