Khloe Kardashian Poses With Daughter True Before Revealing Mysterious Post About ‘Liars’

Khloe Kardashian recently pose for some photos with her daughter True, before revealing a mysterious post about “liars.” In the post, Kardashian is donning a leopard bodysuit with matching headwrap, and True is sporting a leopard headband and a black ensemble, complete with black sneakers. The single mom is also wearing a glamorous pair of sunglasses, and a brown designer fanny pack around her waist, matching her young daughter and sporting black sneakers as well.

“A leopard and her cub,” the proud mom wrote in the post’s caption. Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner commented on the photo, exclaiming, how the “two are so adorable.

Her famous friend Vanessa Bryant — wife of NBA icon Kobe Bryant — also commented, saying mother/daughter pair looked “so cute” together.

Many of Kardashian’s fans and followers have also commented on the post, with one writing, “I’m happy that you finally have a baby of your own and I pray that God gives you many more kids in the future with the right person that will love and appreciate you unconditionally.”

“You are such a babe and total mom goals!! I love seeing pictures with you and True! Keep up the great work,” another person said.

“I read this as ‘a legend and her cub.’ But still accurate,” someone else joked.

“Cutest mom-daughter duo,” one other follower wrote, while a fifth user added, “I can not! [Oh my God] she is too cute.”

The post came just ahead of another one shared by Kardashian, which featured a photo of her from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the image, she is shooting someone a sharp look, and in the post comment she wrote, “That look you give when you know someone’s s lying but you’re trying to keep it cute.”

Fans and followers took to commenting on this post also, with one saying, “You’ve kept it cute long enough, time to act up.”

“I wonder how many times have you gave that look to someone,” another user offered.

“You must have looked at Tristan this way every damn day,” someone else wrote.

“Who’s lying to you girl? Do we need to beat them up!” one other fan joked.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to return with new episodes Sunday, Sept. 8 on E!