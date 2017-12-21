Khloe Kardashian ‘Overwhelmed’ by Response to Baby Announcement: ‘I Love You Guys’

Khloe Kardashian is overwhelmed with love after confirming her long-rumored pregnancy Wednesday.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

“I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!” she tweeted an hour after confirming her pregnancy. “Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy after months of speculation with a black and white Instagram photo of her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson cradling her Calvin Klein-clad baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Kardashian has long talked about possibly having kids with Thompson, who is already father to his infant son Prince, who he had with ex Jordan Craig

On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Kardashian also explained that her beau hopes to have a large family.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

The happy couple first started dating when Kardashian was still legally married to Lamar Odom. She was married to him for six years but split with the former NBA player in 2013.