Khloe Kardashian Mourns Late Dog Gabbana on National Dog Day

Monday marked the arbitrary holiday of National Dog Day, with thousands of social media users taking the opportunity to post photos of their furry friends. Khloé Kardashian used the day to reflect on the loss of her late dog Gabbana, sharing an emotional message on her Instagram Story.

“Happy international dogs day!” the reality star wrote. “I will never forget you! I could never forget you! I think about you always and how much you and baby True would be in love with one another. I miss you Goober.”

She followed that with a series of photos of Gabbana, including a snap of the two together in a car, a photo of the pup wearing a pair of reindeer antlers and a shot of the duo enjoying the sunshine out by the pool.

Gabbana passed away in January 2018 at age 14, just months before Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018. Kardashian decided to have the dog put down at home after a vet found that Gabbana had a heart-based tumor that slowed down her heart rate.

The Good American designer had taken custody of the dog after her mom, Kris Jenner, and stepdad Caitlyn Jenner split.

“Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie’s dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog,” Kardashian shared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year.

“When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in,” she said. “So she’s kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there.”

“Whenever I would come back from Cleveland, Gabbana would be there and she was just my buddy,” she added after Gabbana’s passing. “But now, whenever I come back from Cleveland, I’ll have a baby. Gabbana left me at a time when she knew I wouldn’t be alone.”

Kardashian’s daughter is now one year old, and the 35-year-old often shares her love for baby True on Instagram, with the pair having recently vacationed in the Bahamas with sister Kim Kardashian and her kids. They even swam with pigs, a popular tourist attraction, though Khloé joked that she isn’t sure if her daughter was a fan.

“True is still processing how she feels about the pigs,” she shared. “I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early.”

