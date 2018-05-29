Khloe Kardashian may have just dropped a major clue about her relationship status with Tristan Thompson.

Who the fuck knows lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Kardashian recently tweeted out about astrology signs, joking, “Oh s—! Is it Gemini season? Who else thinks Geminis are f—ing crazy?”

One of her followers tweeted back and asked her “what star signs” she is “comparable with,” to which Kardashian quipped, “Who the f— knows lol.”

It’s notable — and a possible hint as to her current viewpoint on her relationship — that she did not say she was compatible with a Pisces, which is Thompson’s astrological sign due to his March 13 birthday.

In addition to her comments, Kardashian also recently recently snubbed Thompson in an anniversary card for her sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In a note to the couple, Kardashian wrote, “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” She then signed the card from “KoKo and True,” referencing herself and her infant daughter but leaving Thompson’s name out.

The snubs come as somewhat of a surprise, considering that Kardashian has reportedly been making efforts to forgive Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

The couple have reportedly been trying to save their relationship, with recent headlines indicating that they are attending couples therapy.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” a source close the couple reportedly said, according to Radar Online.

“Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads,” the source continued.

“The sessions have been difficult,” the source added, commenting on the couple’s intense conversations with a professional mediator behind closed doors. “Their fights are monumental at the moment.”

Eventually the source also revealed that Kardashian and Thompson “barely talk — except when it comes to the baby — but there have been some very frank discussions during the session.”

“The relationship seems unlikely to survive,” the source finally said. “Friends think there’s no way Khloe wants to raise her daughter in such a toxic environment.”

The couples therapy report came not long after reports that Thompson is allegedly in control of the relationship and has slapped Kardashian with a list of demands.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” a separate source close to the couple reportedly told Radar Online, also adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has grown more controlling “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”