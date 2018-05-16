Khloe Kardashian Loves Resemblance Between True and Cousin Stormi

Stormi Webster and True Thompson are bound to be besties.

The daughters of Kylie Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian were born just over two months apart, but based on the first video Kardashian posted of her little girl Saturday, the two have more than just their birth year in common.

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family were quick to notice that both Stormi and True bear a striking resemblance not only to their moms, but to one another.

“Wow, you can really tell Stormi and True are cousins! 😍😍😍” one fan wrote on Twitter soon after the first photo of the daughter of Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was posted.

The Good American designer clearly appreciated the comparison, replying, “Awwwww that makes me so happy” to the fan.

In a similar interaction, a fan tweeted comparison photos of the two babies, writing, “So True and Stormi are actually twins 💜👧🏾💜”

“Lol so cute,” Kardashian responded.

Kardashian has spoken out about how happy she was that Stomi and True would be so close to each other in age, as well as sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, who was born in January via a surrogate to she and Kanye West.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé tweeted soon after revealing the sex of her baby on the family’s E! reality show. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Jenner and Khloé also shared a major milestone Sunday, celebrating their first Mother’s Day as moms. Unfortunately, the two didn’t spend the big day together.

While Jenner spent the day with her family in Calabasas, Khloé spent the day alone with True in Cleveland, Ohio while beau Tristan Thompson was in Boston playing in the NBA playoffs.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

According to the source, Khloé “wants to show everyone that she is making the right decision” when it comes to staying with Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” said the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

